Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $173.87 Million Stock Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA trimmed its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 470,018 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 64,317 shares during the quarter. Charles River Laboratories International accounts for approximately 1.5% of Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.94% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $173,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,591,211 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,620,503,000 after purchasing an additional 221,598 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,378,439 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $399,513,000 after buying an additional 6,689 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 15.5% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,261,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $365,568,000 after buying an additional 169,486 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 657.7% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 992,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $287,564,000 after buying an additional 861,234 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 2.9% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 881,648 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $255,529,000 after buying an additional 24,669 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRL traded down $0.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $436.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 222,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,292. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.05, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $393.83. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $197.33 and a fifty-two week high of $443.56.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $914.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.72 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 23.59% and a net margin of 12.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David Ross Smith sold 1,750 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.40, for a total transaction of $712,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 800 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.76, for a total value of $263,808.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,694.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,657 shares of company stock valued at $18,959,620. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CRL shares. raised their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. UBS Group raised their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $334.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Charles River Laboratories International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $391.13.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

