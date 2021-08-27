Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $175.68 Million Stock Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lessened its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 383,026 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 33,038 shares during the period. Pool makes up about 1.5% of Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.95% of Pool worth $175,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pool during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pool during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Pool by 423.5% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Pool during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Pool during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

POOL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Pool from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Pool from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Pool in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Pool from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $462.14.

In related news, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 1,674 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.13, for a total transaction of $815,455.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Mark W. Joslin sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.50, for a total transaction of $7,237,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 92,695 shares in the company, valued at $44,725,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,680 shares of company stock valued at $24,818,544. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ POOL traded up $3.44 on Friday, hitting $480.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,583. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.23. Pool Co. has a 1-year low of $285.92 and a 1-year high of $495.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $471.24. The company has a market capitalization of $19.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.54 and a beta of 0.78.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.37 by $1.00. Pool had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 76.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.00%.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

