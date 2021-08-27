Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $208.31 Million Holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 573,107 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,421 shares during the quarter. Paycom Software comprises approximately 1.7% of Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 0.95% of Paycom Software worth $208,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,804 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Paycom Software by 9.0% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,850 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,755,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in Paycom Software by 6.6% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 3,250 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in Paycom Software in the first quarter worth $944,000. Finally, Navalign LLC bought a new stake in Paycom Software in the first quarter worth $946,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Paycom Software stock traded up $3.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $484.70. 209,454 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 393,009. The stock has a market cap of $29.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.14, a P/E/G ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $257.87 and a 52-week high of $490.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $411.74.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $242.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.23 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 18.11%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software maker to reacquire up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

PAYC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Paycom Software from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Paycom Software from $417.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Paycom Software from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Paycom Software from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Paycom Software from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $438.06.

In other Paycom Software news, COO Jon Evans sold 300 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.12, for a total value of $142,536.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.26, for a total value of $7,745,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,800 shares of company stock worth $10,149,531 in the last quarter. 15.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

