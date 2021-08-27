Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $26.58 Million Holdings in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 280,723 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after buying an additional 2,401 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 0.88% of InMode worth $26,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INMD. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in InMode by 46.5% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 85,016 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $6,153,000 after buying an additional 26,984 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of InMode by 63.2% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 9,979 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 3,863 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of InMode by 29.4% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 8,675 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of InMode during the first quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of InMode by 1,707.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,537 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 15,622 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ INMD traded up $4.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $130.00. 1,078,929 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 720,370. InMode Ltd. has a 52-week low of $29.15 and a 52-week high of $134.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 43.33 and a beta of 1.87.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The healthcare company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.54. InMode had a return on equity of 45.87% and a net margin of 44.34%.

INMD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on InMode from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded InMode from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on InMode from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on InMode from $92.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on InMode from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. InMode presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

