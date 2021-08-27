Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $98.74 Million Stock Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 607,551 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,122 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.25% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $98,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.7% during the first quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,540 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,784 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 13.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 671 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 8.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,074 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.6% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,498 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PXD shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $156.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pioneer Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.57.

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock traded up $4.78 on Friday, hitting $151.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,469,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,515,750. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $76.58 and a twelve month high of $175.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $151.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.00 billion, a PE ratio of 112.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.92.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 3.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 298.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 136.59%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

