Congress Asset Management Co. MA Increases Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 466,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,008 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 0.16% of Global Payments worth $87,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Global Payments during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Global Payments by 30.8% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global Payments during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Global Payments during the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Global Payments from $231.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Global Payments from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised Global Payments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Global Payments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.00.

GPN traded up $2.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $164.14. 2,337,973 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,835,601. The business has a 50 day moving average of $182.59. The stock has a market cap of $48.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Global Payments Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.33 and a 1-year high of $220.81.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 10.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.98%.

Global Payments declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, August 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Global Payments news, Director Connie D. Mcdaniel bought 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $173.48 per share, for a total transaction of $199,502.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,423,515.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Steven Sloan bought 2,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $169.87 per share, for a total transaction of $500,437.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,264 shares in the company, valued at $49,477,015.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 4,686 shares of company stock worth $800,475 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

