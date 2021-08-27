Congress Asset Management Co. MA Increases Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 540,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 0.10% of Caterpillar worth $117,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in Caterpillar by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 166,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,664,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its stake in Caterpillar by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 13,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 6,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 59,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,721,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

CAT stock traded up $1.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $212.83. The company had a trading volume of 2,500,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,413,787. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.31. The firm has a market cap of $116.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.56. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.91 and a twelve month high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $12.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 30.80%. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th were given a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 19th. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.68%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $222.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $303.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.80.

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan purchased 500 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $206.20 per share, with a total value of $103,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total transaction of $1,887,178.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.