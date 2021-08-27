Congress Asset Management Co. MA Invests $85.58 Million in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,075,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $85,579,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Well Done LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.8% in the first quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 9,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.3% in the second quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 93,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,858,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.9% during the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 9,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.4% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 19,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 6.7% during the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. 66.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of America stock traded up $0.45 on Friday, hitting $42.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,386,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,768,391. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.91. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $22.95 and a one year high of $43.49.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.77 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 38.50%.

In other Bank of America news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $3,198,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 337,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,473,499.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on BAC shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.06.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

