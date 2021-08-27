Congress Asset Management Co. MA Lowers Stock Holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA reduced its position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 734,815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 24,945 shares during the quarter. Etsy comprises about 1.3% of Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 0.58% of Etsy worth $151,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ETSY. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in Etsy during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Etsy in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Etsy in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Etsy during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Etsy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. 76.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Etsy news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.40, for a total transaction of $194,436.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.99, for a total transaction of $182,297.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,166 shares in the company, valued at $234,354.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,400 shares of company stock worth $7,455,878. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ETSY. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Etsy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Roth Capital cut Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Etsy from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.50.

ETSY traded down $2.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $210.40. 1,983,048 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,133,541. Etsy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.06 and a 52 week high of $251.86. The company has a quick ratio of 6.61, a current ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $192.71. The company has a market cap of $26.63 billion, a PE ratio of 60.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.57.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.54% and a net margin of 22.45%. The firm had revenue of $528.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

