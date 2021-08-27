Congress Asset Management Co. MA Lowers Stock Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA reduced its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 320,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 27,101 shares during the quarter. Zebra Technologies accounts for 1.4% of Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 0.60% of Zebra Technologies worth $169,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZBRA. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 67 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $482.14.

Zebra Technologies stock traded up $9.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $587.96. 317,236 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,432. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $546.25. The firm has a market cap of $31.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.55 and a beta of 1.59. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $246.83 and a 12-month high of $588.34.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 14.76%. Zebra Technologies’s revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters sold 673 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.00, for a total value of $378,226.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bill Burns sold 2,000 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $579.15, for a total value of $1,158,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,081 shares of company stock valued at $7,346,166 in the last three months. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

