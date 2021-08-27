Congress Asset Management Co. MA Purchases 684 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 254,792 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 684 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 0.09% of Intuit worth $124,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intuit during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in Intuit during the first quarter worth $44,000. 80.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INTU traded up $13.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $565.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,400,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,260,782. The business’s 50-day moving average is $516.58. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $295.37 and a fifty-two week high of $582.96. The firm has a market cap of $154.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

INTU has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Mizuho raised their price target on Intuit from $550.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $511.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $541.52.

In other news, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total transaction of $316,054.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,410.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,100 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.08, for a total transaction of $531,388.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,589 shares in the company, valued at $767,614.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

