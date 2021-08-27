Congress Asset Management Co. MA Raises Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 307,635 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $123,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 46.2% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 95 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 535.3% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 108 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $1.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $418.76. 1,617,179 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,999,589. The company has a market capitalization of $394.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $412.10. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $289.64 and a 1 year high of $431.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $71.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.12 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.36%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UNH. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $394.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Barclays raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.74.

In related news, CFO John F. Rex sold 15,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.04, for a total value of $6,361,073.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.15, for a total transaction of $2,484,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,438 shares of company stock valued at $42,706,034 over the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

