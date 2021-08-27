Congress Asset Management Co. MA Raises Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 367,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,740 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.17% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $105,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 213.3% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 94 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter worth $30,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the second quarter worth $32,000. Tobam purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1,061.5% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 79.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $269.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective (up previously from $295.00) on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Susquehanna raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Societe Generale lifted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.24.

NYSE:APD traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $268.50. The stock had a trading volume of 551,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,895. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.44 billion, a PE ratio of 30.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $285.18. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $245.75 and a 1-year high of $327.89.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 14.84%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.60%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

