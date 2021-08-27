Congress Asset Management Co. MA Reduces Stock Position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA reduced its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,713,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 44,177 shares during the period. Horizon Therapeutics Public makes up 1.3% of Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.76% of Horizon Therapeutics Public worth $160,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2,743.8% during the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1,279.2% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $108.23. The stock had a trading volume of 838,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,653,342. The stock has a market cap of $24.45 billion, a PE ratio of 48.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.08. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 1 year low of $66.41 and a 1 year high of $111.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.67.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $832.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.69 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 27.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on HZNP. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.08.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, EVP Barry Moze sold 35,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.54, for a total transaction of $3,245,933.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth H.Z. Thompson sold 7,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.34, for a total transaction of $802,016.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,508,645.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 72,618 shares of company stock valued at $7,091,649. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

