Congress Asset Management Co. MA Reduces Stock Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA cut its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 221,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,798 shares during the period. IDEXX Laboratories makes up 1.2% of Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.26% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $139,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 73.3% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 52 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 120.8% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 53 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Daniel M. Junius sold 2,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $679.58, for a total transaction of $1,632,351.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Giovani Twigge sold 11,421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.35, for a total value of $7,998,697.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,360 shares of company stock valued at $16,913,521. 2.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ IDXX traded down $5.09 on Friday, hitting $668.27. The company had a trading volume of 314,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,996. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $664.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.60, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.91. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $347.54 and a 12-month high of $706.95.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.33. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 115.28%. The business had revenue of $826.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Guggenheim lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $643.80.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

