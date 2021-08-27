Congress Asset Management Co. MA Sells 130,249 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA cut its stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 910,972 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 130,249 shares during the quarter. Williams-Sonoma accounts for about 1.2% of Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 1.21% of Williams-Sonoma worth $145,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 116.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 27.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 361 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 89.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WSM stock traded down $2.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $183.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,489,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,233,357. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.66. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a one year low of $81.76 and a one year high of $204.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.83.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 60.81% and a net margin of 11.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 26.11%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WSM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $191.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.18.

In other news, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 1,107 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.68, for a total value of $191,156.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,543,749.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.26, for a total value of $2,463,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 522,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,903,709.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 104,607 shares of company stock worth $17,355,134. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

