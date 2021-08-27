Congress Asset Management Co. MA Sells 164,280 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA decreased its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 368,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 164,280 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.24% of Synopsys worth $101,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SNPS. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,083,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,241,878,000 after buying an additional 306,362 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,608,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $893,981,000 after buying an additional 240,668 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,771,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $684,877,000 after buying an additional 53,935 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,580,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $639,290,000 after buying an additional 388,612 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,389,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $591,518,000 after buying an additional 50,497 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

SNPS traded up $5.30 on Friday, hitting $331.81. 510,239 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 850,985. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $193.55 and a 12 month high of $333.46. The company has a market cap of $50.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.13, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $286.30.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 18.48%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 17th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,237 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.14, for a total transaction of $1,114,924.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,266,483.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 3,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.57, for a total value of $1,065,895.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 341,467 shares of company stock worth $106,713,948 in the last ninety days. 1.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SNPS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $314.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. HSBC reaffirmed an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Synopsys from $320.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.75.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

