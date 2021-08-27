Congress Asset Management Co. MA Sells 17,257 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lessened its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 826,285 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 17,257 shares during the period. Skyworks Solutions accounts for about 1.3% of Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 0.50% of Skyworks Solutions worth $158,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SWKS. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 570.4% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 69,427 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $12,738,000 after buying an additional 59,071 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter worth about $4,824,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 563.3% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 126,127 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $23,142,000 after acquiring an additional 107,112 shares in the last quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 22,993 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 280,323 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,434,000 after purchasing an additional 4,723 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,901,214.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,583 shares in the company, valued at $3,303,128.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 4,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.72, for a total transaction of $726,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,287 shares of company stock valued at $7,210,504 in the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SWKS traded up $2.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $183.45. 994,059 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,980,959. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 7.82 and a quick ratio of 6.42. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.72 and a 1 year high of $204.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $185.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.07.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 31.74%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This is a boost from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.99%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skyworks Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.86.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

