Congress Asset Management Co. MA Sells 2,665 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA decreased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,235,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,665 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 0.91% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $105,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,009,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,972,000 after buying an additional 28,726 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 13.8% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter valued at about $386,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter valued at about $540,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.68. The stock had a trading volume of 527,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 935,229. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.50. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $74.32 and a 1-year high of $100.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 7.24%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is 37.95%.

In other news, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 42,495 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total transaction of $3,802,877.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 5,989 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $539,069.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,484 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,047. Corporate insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BAH shares. Barclays raised their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Booz Allen Hamilton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.50.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

