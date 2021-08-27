Congress Asset Management Co. MA Sells 30,726 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lessened its stake in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,624,741 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 30,726 shares during the quarter. Ciena accounts for 1.7% of Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 2.34% of Ciena worth $206,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ciena by 908.3% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 42,096 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 37,921 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ciena by 12.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,606 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,607,000 after acquiring an additional 23,715 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ciena by 12.3% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 9,994 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ciena by 10.3% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 73,357 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,173,000 after acquiring an additional 6,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ciena by 25.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 266,244 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $15,146,000 after acquiring an additional 54,543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Ciena alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on CIEN shares. boosted their price target on Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Ciena from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Ciena from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.14.

Shares of NYSE:CIEN traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.18. 1,218,773 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,311,068. The company has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.64. Ciena Co. has a one year low of $38.03 and a one year high of $61.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. Ciena had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $833.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.64, for a total value of $216,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.44, for a total value of $108,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,849 shares of company stock valued at $2,935,997 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Profile

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

Recommended Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.