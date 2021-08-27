Congress Asset Management Co. MA Sells 31,147 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA reduced its stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,032,001 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 31,147 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 0.82% of Masco worth $119,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MAS. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in Masco by 114.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,796,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,619,000 after buying an additional 960,330 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Masco by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,746,739 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,182,830,000 after purchasing an additional 921,889 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Masco by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,122,520 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $246,939,000 after purchasing an additional 644,239 shares during the period. 40 North Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masco in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,353,000. Finally, CCLA Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Masco by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,408,119 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,361,000 after purchasing an additional 426,251 shares during the period. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $582,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,701 shares in the company, valued at $19,506,374.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Masco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist raised their price objective on Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Masco from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet cut Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Masco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.79.

Shares of NYSE:MAS traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.99. 924,304 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,005,559. Masco Co. has a 12 month low of $51.53 and a 12 month high of $68.54. The company has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.15 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.17, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.10. Masco had a return on equity of 379.98% and a net margin of 6.61%. On average, analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Masco’s payout ratio is 30.13%.

Masco Profile

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

