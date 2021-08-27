Congress Asset Management Co. MA Sells 66,612 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA decreased its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 725,076 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 66,612 shares during the quarter. Fortinet makes up 1.4% of Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 0.44% of Fortinet worth $172,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 5.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,725 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Fortinet by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 597,227 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $88,704,000 after buying an additional 17,886 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Fortinet by 74.1% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fortinet in the first quarter valued at about $1,136,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fortinet by 11.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.27, for a total transaction of $12,050,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,978,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,801,127,932.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kelly Ducourty sold 869 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $187,704.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,949 shares of company stock valued at $15,233,719 over the last 90 days. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FTNT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $297.00 to $324.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $187.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Fortinet from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Fortinet from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Fortinet from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.19.

FTNT stock traded up $5.93 on Friday, reaching $316.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 890,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,084,283. The company has a market capitalization of $51.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.24, a P/E/G ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.75 and a 52 week high of $317.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $272.19.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. Fortinet had a return on equity of 49.90% and a net margin of 17.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

