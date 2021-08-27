Congress Asset Management Co. MA Sells 7,709 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lowered its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 394,615 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 7,709 shares during the period. West Pharmaceutical Services makes up about 1.2% of Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 0.53% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $141,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 41.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 794 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the first quarter worth $100,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 31.7% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 249 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 111.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, KeyCorp raised their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $446.96. 254,977 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 408,702. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $253.85 and a 12-month high of $450.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $33.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $395.37.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.72. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 28.58% and a net margin of 20.58%. Research analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

