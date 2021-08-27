Congress Asset Management Co. MA Sells 83,152 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA cut its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 518,031 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 83,152 shares during the period. Generac accounts for 1.8% of Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 0.82% of Generac worth $215,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generac during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 623.1% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 772.7% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Generac during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Generac during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Generac news, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 4,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $1,539,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,359,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Erik Wilde sold 5,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $2,177,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,419,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,093 shares of company stock valued at $10,529,840. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GNRC stock traded up $9.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $437.11. 753,387 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 829,301. The business’s 50-day moving average is $419.25. The company has a market capitalization of $27.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.90. Generac Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.34 and a twelve month high of $457.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $919.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.36 million. Generac had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 39.62%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on GNRC shares. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $523.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Generac from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Generac from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Generac from $375.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, began coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $405.19.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

