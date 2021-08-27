Congress Asset Management Co. MA Sells 9,020 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lessened its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 591,546 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,020 shares during the period. ResMed accounts for about 1.2% of Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 0.41% of ResMed worth $145,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 1.3% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 9,106,110 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,244,838,000 after purchasing an additional 116,399 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,240,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $798,746,000 after buying an additional 139,261 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ResMed by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,594,513 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $502,128,000 after acquiring an additional 56,193 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 38.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,726,801 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $335,034,000 after acquiring an additional 476,477 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in ResMed by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,417,988 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $275,117,000 after acquiring an additional 4,164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 10,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.73, for a total value of $3,024,653.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Rajwant Sodhi sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.72, for a total transaction of $368,580.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,665 shares in the company, valued at $6,306,403.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,110 shares of company stock valued at $12,734,901. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RMD traded up $1.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $286.91. 297,820 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 604,002. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $261.66. ResMed Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.72 and a 52 week high of $290.26. The firm has a market cap of $41.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.30.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $876.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.10 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.03% and a net margin of 14.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. This is an increase from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.52%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RMD shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of ResMed from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of ResMed from $223.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. CLSA raised shares of ResMed from a “sell” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $170.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.67.

ResMed, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, distribution, and marketing of medical equipment and software solutions. It operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service segments. The Sleep and Respiratory Care segment engages in the sleep and respiratory disorders sector of the medical device industry.

