Congress Asset Management Co. MA Sells 9,557 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA decreased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 541,227 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 9,557 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 1.35% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $114,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the first quarter valued at $34,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 464.0% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 282 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. 78.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $193.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.29.

In other news, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.00, for a total transaction of $26,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Philip M. Bilden sold 15,809 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.60, for a total transaction of $3,440,038.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $526,374.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,684 shares of company stock valued at $3,628,113. Company insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HII traded up $2.57 on Friday, hitting $206.99. The stock had a trading volume of 125,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,780. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.02. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.44 and a 1 year high of $224.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.81.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 34.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Research analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.60%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

