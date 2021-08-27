Congress Asset Management Co. MA Takes Position in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,274,705 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,454,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 1.72% of Brooks Automation as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRKS. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Brooks Automation during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Brooks Automation during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Brooks Automation during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Brooks Automation by 38.5% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Brooks Automation during the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 86.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Brooks Automation news, insider David Pietrantoni sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,618,485. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Joseph sold 1,071 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $96,390.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 79,939 shares in the company, valued at $7,194,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,213 shares of company stock worth $4,684,166. Company insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BRKS shares. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$114.00 price target on shares of Brooks Automation in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.11.

Shares of BRKS traded up $3.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $84.70. The stock had a trading volume of 445,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 848,089. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.65 and a 1 year high of $108.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.25 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.83.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 13.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Brooks Automation’s payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

