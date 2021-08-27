Congress Asset Management Co. MA Trims Stock Holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA reduced its stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 287,435 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 3,845 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.58% of The Cooper Companies worth $113,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in The Cooper Companies by 294.1% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 67 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in The Cooper Companies during the first quarter worth about $46,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in The Cooper Companies by 29.5% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 123 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Cooper Companies during the first quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 25.1% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 214 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

COO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens upped their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $445.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on The Cooper Companies from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $402.79.

Shares of COO stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $446.58. The stock had a trading volume of 161,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,219. The company has a market capitalization of $21.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.83. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $304.92 and a twelve month high of $450.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $413.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $719.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.63 million. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 88.54%. The company’s revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 26th. The Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is currently 0.62%.

In other The Cooper Companies news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.28, for a total value of $164,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.55, for a total value of $848,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,398.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,838,052. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

