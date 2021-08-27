Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $2.78 Per Share

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Constellation Brands in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.78 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.89. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $298.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Constellation Brands’ Q3 2022 earnings at $2.64 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.75 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $11.61 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $13.45 EPS.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.02). Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet downgraded Constellation Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Constellation Brands from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Constellation Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.41.

Shares of STZ opened at $214.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.67. The stock has a market cap of $41.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.60, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Constellation Brands has a twelve month low of $160.63 and a twelve month high of $244.75.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STZ. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 4.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 746,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,565,000 after buying an additional 12,494 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,475,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 686.7% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.33%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

