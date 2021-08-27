Constellation Price Up 42% Over Last Week (DAG)

Constellation (CURRENCY:DAG) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. Over the last seven days, Constellation has traded up 42% against the US dollar. Constellation has a total market capitalization of $523.99 million and approximately $9.82 million worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Constellation coin can now be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00000860 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002079 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.63 or 0.00053264 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003099 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00014158 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.68 or 0.00053388 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $372.63 or 0.00774529 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.28 or 0.00100344 BTC.

About Constellation

Constellation (CRYPTO:DAG) is a coin. It was first traded on May 24th, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 coins and its circulating supply is 1,266,911,931 coins. Constellation’s official website is www.constellationlabs.io . Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Constellation is /r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Constellation is constellationlabs.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Constellation is a Horizontally Scalable Blockchain with mobile support. By “Horizontal Scalable”, is mentioned that Network capacity is proportional to the user adoption, which concedes the network the strength to have more and more users in a medium to far future. Constellation will work with its own smart contacts to support blockchain's microservices. In addition, the platform uses reputation-based incentives in order to remove the costs from transactions fees. The DAG token is still under development and it will be released first as an ERC20 cryptocurrency, with the further objective to migrate to its own mainnet and become the Constellation native token. “

Constellation Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Constellation directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Constellation should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Constellation using one of the exchanges listed above.

