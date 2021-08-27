Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Shares Gap Up to $36.70

Shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $36.70, but opened at $37.69. Continental Resources shares last traded at $38.30, with a volume of 3,785 shares traded.

CLR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.64 target price (down from $36.00) on shares of Continental Resources in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Continental Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $39.26 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Continental Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Continental Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.95.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.99. The company has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.63, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 3.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Continental Resources had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 603.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.71) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is a boost from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -51.28%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 6.7% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 15,543 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 48.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 172,037 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $6,543,000 after acquiring an additional 56,047 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the second quarter worth $329,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 88.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 256,937 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $9,771,000 after acquiring an additional 120,679 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the second quarter worth $24,316,000. 13.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR)

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

