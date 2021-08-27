Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 59,082 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 625,159 shares.The stock last traded at $20.09 and had previously closed at $18.89.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $24.40 to $27.70 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. upped their price target on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.34.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.47 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.37.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The transportation company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.74. The business had revenue of $581.00 million during the quarter. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 161.46%. Research analysts expect that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 888,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,665,000 after acquiring an additional 6,897 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Soros Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,002,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $832,000. 51.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation and related services. It also offers cargo services. The company was founded by Roberto Jose Kriete Avila and Carlos Mendoza Valencia on October 27, 2005 and is headquartered in Mexico City.

