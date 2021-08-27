Converge Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) Stock Price Up 2.5%

Shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) rose 2.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.69 and last traded at $8.68. Approximately 42,463 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 113,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.47.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$10.75 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.47.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. engages in combining accelerators and foundational infrastructure solutions to deliver best-of-breed solutions and services to customers. The company was founded on November 29, 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

