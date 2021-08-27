Convex Finance (CVX) Price Tops $6.94 on Exchanges

Convex Finance (CURRENCY:CVX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 27th. Convex Finance has a total market capitalization of $142.76 million and $10.42 million worth of Convex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Convex Finance has traded 12% lower against the dollar. One Convex Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $6.94 or 0.00014202 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002374 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.16 or 0.00053498 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.69 or 0.00128200 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $74.87 or 0.00153114 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003522 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,185.63 or 0.98545528 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $488.12 or 0.00998258 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,236.01 or 0.06618036 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Convex Finance Coin Profile

Convex Finance’s total supply is 63,440,757 coins and its circulating supply is 20,558,694 coins. Convex Finance’s official Twitter account is @convexfinance

Buying and Selling Convex Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Convex Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Convex Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Convex Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

