Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Shares Gap Up to $26.99

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $26.99, but opened at $28.13. Core Laboratories shares last traded at $28.26, with a volume of 657 shares traded.

CLB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. cut Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Core Laboratories from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Core Laboratories from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Core Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.79.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 3.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 7.32%. Sell-side analysts expect that Core Laboratories will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.00%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Core Laboratories by 113.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,060,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $80,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,166 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Core Laboratories by 18.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,454,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $157,020,000 after purchasing an additional 836,653 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in Core Laboratories by 35.1% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,193,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $91,945,000 after purchasing an additional 829,502 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Core Laboratories by 318.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 620,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,177,000 after purchasing an additional 472,415 shares during the period. Finally, AKO Capital LLP lifted its position in Core Laboratories by 34.2% in the second quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,365,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,167,000 after purchasing an additional 347,797 shares during the period. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)

Core Laboratories NV engages in the provision of proprietary and patented reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples and provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products.

