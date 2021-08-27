Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM)’s stock price was down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $27.30 and last traded at $27.30. Approximately 7,146 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 744,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.16.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CNM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Core & Main in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Core & Main in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Core & Main in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Core & Main in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Core & Main in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.92.

About Core & Main (NYSE:CNM)

Core & Main Inc is a specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential and residential end markets. The company’s products and services are used in the maintenance, repair, replacement and construction of water and fire protection infrastructure.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Core & Main Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core & Main and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.