CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) Shares Gap Up to $139.79

CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $139.79, but opened at $143.84. CoreSite Realty shares last traded at $143.84, with a volume of 10 shares.

COR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.67.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.19. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 69.41, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.76). CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 143.10%. Equities research analysts anticipate that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CoreSite Realty news, CRO Steven James Smith sold 5,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.98, for a total value of $755,356.30. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 51,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,163,168.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.81, for a total transaction of $555,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,829 shares of company stock valued at $1,504,619. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 113,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,254,000 after purchasing an additional 7,866 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP grew its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 96.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 637,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,808,000 after purchasing an additional 312,500 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 682,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,845,000 after purchasing an additional 18,839 shares during the period. Adelante Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty during the 2nd quarter worth $22,729,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 88,957.1% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 12,454 shares during the period. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

