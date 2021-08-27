Cormark Raises RediShred Capital (CVE:KUT) Price Target to C$1.35

RediShred Capital (CVE:KUT) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Cormark from C$1.05 to C$1.35 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 68.75% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Pi Financial upped their target price on RediShred Capital from C$1.10 to C$1.20 in a research note on Friday.

CVE KUT traded up C$0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$0.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 969,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,183. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.17, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.72. RediShred Capital has a fifty-two week low of C$0.39 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.89. The company has a market cap of C$63.12 million and a PE ratio of -26.33.

RediShred Capital (CVE:KUT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$7.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.33 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RediShred Capital will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About RediShred Capital

RediShred Capital Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manages and operates the Proshred brand and business platform in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Franchising and licensing, Corporate Locations, and Corporate. The company grants and manages shredding business franchises under the Proshred trademark; operates in corporate shredding businesses; and supports the franchises.

