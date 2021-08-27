Cormark Raises RediShred Capital (CVE:KUT) Price Target to C$1.35

RediShred Capital (CVE:KUT) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Cormark from C$1.05 to C$1.35 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 68.75% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Pi Financial upped their target price on RediShred Capital from C$1.10 to C$1.20 in a research note on Friday.
CVE KUT traded up C$0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$0.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 969,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,183. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.17, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.72. RediShred Capital has a fifty-two week low of C$0.39 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.89. The company has a market cap of C$63.12 million and a PE ratio of -26.33.
About RediShred Capital
RediShred Capital Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manages and operates the Proshred brand and business platform in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Franchising and licensing, Corporate Locations, and Corporate. The company grants and manages shredding business franchises under the Proshred trademark; operates in corporate shredding businesses; and supports the franchises.
