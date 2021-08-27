Corporate Office Properties Trust Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:OFC)

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 637 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 865% compared to the average volume of 66 call options.

In other Corporate Office Properties Trust news, Director Steven D. Kesler sold 8,000 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total value of $237,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,568 shares in the company, valued at $1,113,515.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David M. Jacobstein sold 4,000 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $112,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,545.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Corporate Office Properties Trust alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 977,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,736,000 after buying an additional 74,695 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 217,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $1,385,000. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 5,583,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,003,000 after purchasing an additional 674,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 1,772,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,664,000 after purchasing an additional 610,085 shares in the last quarter. 96.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corporate Office Properties Trust stock opened at $28.08 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.72. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $21.68 and a 52 week high of $30.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.03.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.18). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 5.28%. Equities analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.89%.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corporate Office Properties Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

Featured Story: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.