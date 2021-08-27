CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) Sets New 12-Month High at $163.19

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $163.19 and last traded at $162.42, with a volume of 492 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $156.90.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $142.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.13 and a beta of 0.99.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $145.51 million for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 25.47% and a net margin of 9.54%.

In related news, Director Alan Hoops sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.64, for a total value of $783,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $939,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $118,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 901,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,768,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,255 shares of company stock worth $7,729,187. 49.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of CorVel by 36.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,030,000 after acquiring an additional 11,907 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CorVel during the second quarter worth $202,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of CorVel by 145.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 136,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,288,000 after acquiring an additional 80,789 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of CorVel by 88,233.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of CorVel by 196.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 5,583 shares during the last quarter. 47.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CorVel Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRVL)

CorVel Corp. engages in the provision of workers’ compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies. It operates the Managed Care segment. The company was founded by V. Clemons Gordon Sr. in 1987 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

