Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) Shares Purchased by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) by 595.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 154,057 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,890 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.13% of Costamare worth $1,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Costamare in the 1st quarter valued at $436,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Costamare by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 160,197 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,294 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Costamare during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Costamare by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 72,029 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 14,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Costamare by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 102,581 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 10,757 shares during the last quarter. 24.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMRE has been the topic of several recent research reports. lifted their target price on shares of Costamare from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Costamare from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Costamare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.38.

Shares of NYSE CMRE traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.64. 5,710 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 668,366. Costamare Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.77 and a 12-month high of $13.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.66.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Costamare had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 40.55%. On average, analysts anticipate that Costamare Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 20th were issued a $0.115 dividend. This is a positive change from Costamare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 19th. Costamare’s payout ratio is 45.10%.

Costamare Profile

Costamare, Inc is a holding company, engages in the provision of containerships chartering. The firm owns vessels such as new build containerships and second hand vessel. The company was founded on April 21, 2008 and is headquartered in Monaco.

