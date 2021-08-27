Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Shares Gap Up to $42.01

Couchbase Inc (NASDAQ:BASE) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $42.01, but opened at $43.74. Couchbase shares last traded at $44.35, with a volume of 727 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Couchbase in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Couchbase in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. William Blair started coverage on Couchbase in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Couchbase in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Couchbase in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.60.

Couchbase Company Profile (NASDAQ:BASE)

Couchbase Inc provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc is based in Santa Clara, United States.

