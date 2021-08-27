Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYY) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $6.24 Per Share

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Country Garden in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Cheung forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $6.24 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Country Garden’s FY2022 earnings at $6.58 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.97 EPS.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CTRYY opened at $26.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.56. Country Garden has a fifty-two week low of $24.09 and a fifty-two week high of $32.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests, develops, and constructs real estate properties primarily in Mainland China. The company operates through two segments, Property Development and Construction. It develops residential projects, such as townhouses and condos; and car-parks and retail shops.

