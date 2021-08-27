Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on COVTY shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Covestro in a report on Monday, June 21st. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Covestro in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Covestro in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Covestro in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Covestro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Covestro stock opened at $32.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.43. Covestro has a fifty-two week low of $23.39 and a fifty-two week high of $38.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

