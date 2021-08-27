Cowen Boosts Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Price Target to $110.00

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Cowen from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.59% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Domo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Domo from $93.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Domo from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Domo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.67.

Get Domo alerts:

Domo stock opened at $97.70 on Friday. Domo has a fifty-two week low of $31.01 and a fifty-two week high of $98.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -37.58 and a beta of 2.97.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $62.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.86 million. Domo’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Domo will post -2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dana L. Evan sold 1,000 shares of Domo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total value of $78,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,172,315.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Catherine Wong sold 4,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total transaction of $356,592.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,082 shares of company stock worth $1,039,850 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Domo during the second quarter valued at about $338,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in Domo by 271.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 47,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after acquiring an additional 34,763 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Domo by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 842,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,071,000 after acquiring an additional 149,976 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Domo by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 75,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,081,000 after acquiring an additional 14,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $385,000. 58.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Domo Company Profile

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Domo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.