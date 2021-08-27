Craig Phillips Sells 5,590 Shares of Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) Stock

Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) Director Craig Phillips sold 5,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.88, for a total value of $99,949.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Craig Phillips also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 28th, Craig Phillips sold 2,520 shares of Lifetime Brands stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $37,825.20.

On Monday, July 26th, Craig Phillips sold 3,300 shares of Lifetime Brands stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $49,599.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LCUT traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.92. The company had a trading volume of 55,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,370. The company has a market cap of $394.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.88. Lifetime Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.61 and a fifty-two week high of $19.93.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.34. Lifetime Brands had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 4.44%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lifetime Brands, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.043 per share. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Lifetime Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.89%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LCUT. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lifetime Brands by 13.8% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,839,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,028,000 after acquiring an additional 223,529 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Lifetime Brands by 33,681.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 113,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 113,508 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lifetime Brands by 14.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 596,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,924,000 after acquiring an additional 73,255 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Lifetime Brands by 45.6% during the first quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 161,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,365,000 after acquiring an additional 50,400 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Lifetime Brands by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 943,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,858,000 after acquiring an additional 45,824 shares during the period. 43.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LCUT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Lifetime Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Lifetime Brands from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Lifetime Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Lifetime Brands Company Profile

Lifetime Brands, Inc provides kitchenware and tableware products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment includes the domestic operations of the Company’s business that design, market and distribute its products to retailers, distributors and directly to consumers through retail websites.

