Cream (CRM) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $17.00

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 27th. In the last seven days, Cream has traded down 16.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Cream coin can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cream has a market capitalization of $34,915.25 and $17.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Cream

Cream (CRM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cream’s official message board is cream.technology . Cream’s official website is creamcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Cream is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Skein algorithm. CreamCoin recently had a hardfork and Swap to code version 0.17.1.0. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Cream

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cream should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cream using one of the exchanges listed above.

