Creative Planning Acquires 2,960 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Creative Planning grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 302,436 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned 0.08% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $23,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 96.4% in the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 85.2% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

IWR traded up $1.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.08. 43,974 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,395,845. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.51. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.66 and a fifty-two week high of $81.81.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

