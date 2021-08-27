Creative Planning Acquires 79,453 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,065,767 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,453 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $41,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Delta Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 9.5% during the second quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after buying an additional 3,834 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 8.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,313,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $208,083,000 after buying an additional 421,711 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 5.6% during the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,862,000 after buying an additional 10,612 shares during the last quarter. Motco increased its holdings in Pfizer by 7.0% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 178,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,997,000 after buying an additional 11,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Pfizer by 32.6% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 288,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,286,000 after buying an additional 70,811 shares during the last quarter. 57.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on PFE. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.62.

PFE traded down $0.41 on Friday, hitting $46.97. 758,570 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,147,652. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $51.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.74.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 26.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.27%.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $107,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,889.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $80,226.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

