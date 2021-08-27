Creative Planning Boosts Stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Creative Planning boosted its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 481,585 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,152 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned approximately 0.55% of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares worth $28,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VNQI. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $31,350,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,379,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,679,000 after acquiring an additional 291,277 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth $15,727,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth $16,138,000. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $12,509,000.

Shares of VNQI stock traded up $0.83 on Friday, reaching $59.34. 2,601 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,292. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.87. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $46.56 and a 1-year high of $60.88.

